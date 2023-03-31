Odisha does not need a Leader; Jagannatha rules Here: Dharmendra

Insight Bureau: While interacting with the young talents at the “Think Big, Dream Big” – an interaction programme with the Yuva Shakti for imagining [email protected], at the SOA University in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Union Minister, Dharmednra Pradhan said that 4.5 crore Odias in Odisha have the blessings of the Lord Jagannatha.

“The people of Odisha have accepted Lord Jagannatha as their leader. Odisha does not need any other leader”, he said while recalling the words of Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das.

Dharmednra Pradhan today felicitated and interacted with the nine young talents including YouTube sensation Isaac Munda, entrepreneur Minusri Madhusmita, classical singer Prateek Patnaik, writer Om Priyadarshi Chhotray, singer Abhilipsa Panda, writer at Odia Wikipedia Sangram Keshari Senapati, entrepreneur Biren Sahu, environment lover Rahul Maharana and laureate Dileswar Rana.