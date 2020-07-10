Bhubaneswar reports 45 New Covid-19 Positive Cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported a record number of 45 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 602.

Out of the 45 new cases, 35 cases have been reported from quarantine while 10 are local contact cases.

The AIIMS, Bhubaneswar reported 11 positive cases today – all employees. This is the reason why AIIMS Walk-in OPD was closed with effect from today.

3 COVID-19 cases have been reported from other hospitals in the City. A Private Dentist also tested positive for Covid-19. A 3-year-old male is among the new positive cases. Ebaranga reported 4 COVID-19 positive case today.

As many as 6 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 10):

👉 Total +Ve Cases -602

👉 Recovered Cases – 308

👉 Deceased – 7

👉 Active Cases – 286