ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2020 Declared

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced the annual class 10 and Class 12 results.

Students can visit the official website to check their results online at https://cisce.org/ and https://results.cisce.org/

The marks will be available after 48 hours of the publication of result.

The CISCE exams scheduled to be held in February and March got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The pending exams were later cancelled after the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in India.

For the pending exams, the students will be assessed on the basis of internal assessments.

