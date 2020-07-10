New Record! 565 Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha Today

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Scaling new heights in the war against COVID-19, Odisha achieved a new milestone today.

Odisha reported a record number of 565 COVID-19 recovered cases on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 7972.

As many as 185 more Coronavirus patients in Ganjam have recovered today.

While Odisha has so far reported 11, 956 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 4,476.

➡️565 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 10.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 7972.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (185), Rayagada (85), Bolangir (45),  Cuttack (32), Malkangiri (30), Baragarh (24), Sundergarh (24), Angul (23), Balasore (17), Jagatsinghpur (17), Khurdha (15), Jajpur (13), Kendrapara (10),  Gajapati (8 ), Jharsuguda (8 ), Nabarangpur (8 ) and Mayurbhanj (7).

