Bhubaneswar reports 137 new Covid-19 Cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 137 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 2502.

👉 Out of the 137 new cases, 98 cases have been reported from quarantine while 39 are local contact cases.

👉 7 employees of Private Hospitals and a Railway staff were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 11 COVID-19 positive cases (all female) have been reported from Unit-1 Basti linked to a previous positive case.

👉 7 more COVID-19 positive cases (all male) have been reported from Satyanagar linked to a previous positive case.

👉 A 5-year old girl and a 8 year old boy are among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 75 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 29):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 2502

👉 Recovered Cases –1216

👉 Deceased – 13

👉 Active Cases – 1271