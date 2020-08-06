Bhubaneswar reports 118 Covid-19 Cases; Many Covid Warriors affected

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 118 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 3472.

👉 Out of the 118 new cases, 71 cases have been reported from quarantine while 47 are local contact cases.

👉 10 employee of Health Department linked to a previous positive case were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 7 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Reserve Police Colony near Kalinga Stadium linked to a previous positive case.

👉 3 Police staff a previous positive case, 1 employee of Private Hospitals and 2 security guard of Central Government Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 1 year old boy of Ganganagar is among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 90 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 14 cases (all female) of Unit-1, near market have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 6):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 3472

👉 Recovered Cases –2151

👉 Deceased – 18

👉 Active Cases – 1301