Bhubaneswar reports 101 Covid-19 Cases; 5 from Salia Sahi

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 101 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 3573.

👉 Out of the 101 new cases, 52 cases have been reported from quarantine while 49 are local contact cases.

👉 5 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Salia Sahi linked to a previous positive case.

👉 3 employee of Central Government Hospital, 2 employee of Private Hospitals and 1 Government employee were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 1 year old boy of Salia Sahi is among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 106 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 7):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 3573

👉 Recovered Cases –2257

👉 Deceased – 18

👉 Active Cases – 1296