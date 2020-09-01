Bhubaneswar North MLA Susant Rout tests positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar North MLA Susant Rout has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced it on his Twitter handle.

The MLA has requested all those who have come in contact with him in the last few days, to get themselves tested if necessary.

Today I have tested Covid-19 positive and in home isolation. Now I am stable. All those have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested, if necessary. @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha @bjd_odisha — Susant Rout (@mlabbsrnorth) September 1, 2020

Earlier, Odisha Agriculture and Higher Education Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo, Senior BJD MLA and former Minister Debi Prasad Mishra and Chandabali MLA Byomakesh Ray had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Several other Odisha MLAs including Sukanta Kumar Nayak (Nilgiri), Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida (Remuna), Prasant Behera (Salipur-Tangi), Srikant Sahu (Polasara) and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada), Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar Central), Pitam Padhi (Pottangi) as well as Rural Development and Labour & ESI Minister Susanta Singh were infected with the Coronavirus.

Apart from these MLAs, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal had also tested positive for COVID-19.