Bhubaneswar North MLA Susant Rout tests positive for Covid-19

By Sagarika Satapathy
170

TNI Bureau:  Bhubaneswar North MLA Susant Rout has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced it on his Twitter handle.

The MLA has requested all those who have come in contact with him in the last few days, to get themselves tested if necessary.

Related Posts

Odisha records 3025 Covid-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Odisha Unlock 4.0: No Weekend Shutdown; No Night Curfew

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier, Odisha Agriculture and Higher Education Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo, Senior BJD MLA and former Minister Debi Prasad Mishra and Chandabali MLA Byomakesh Ray had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Several other Odisha MLAs including Sukanta Kumar Nayak (Nilgiri), Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida (Remuna), Prasant Behera (Salipur-Tangi), Srikant Sahu (Polasara) and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada), Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar Central), Pitam Padhi (Pottangi) as well as Rural Development and Labour &amp; ESI Minister Susanta Singh were infected with the Coronavirus.

Apart from these MLAs, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Sagarika Satapathy 391 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!