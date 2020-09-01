Bhubaneswar reports 307 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 307 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 10732.
👉 Out of the 307 new cases, 20 cases from OUAT Colony have tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 13 employees of Government Hospital, 4 Government staff, 3 Police security wing, 1 Hospital staff and 1 Police staff were tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 As many as 301 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.
👉 13 cases each from New AG Colony & Dumduma PH-1 and 12 cases from Nayapalli have recovered from the disease.
Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 1):
👉 Total +Ve Cases –10732
👉 Active Cases-4043
👉 Recovered Cases –6635
👉 Deceased – 42
