60 from Mumbai Police among 129 Cops died in Maharashtra of Covid-19

TNI Bureau: As on August 18, 12495 Cops in Maharashtra Police have been infected with Covid-19. However, 10111 of them have already been recovered.

4500 personnel from Mumbai Police are among those affected.

129 Cops in Maharashtra died of Coronavirus so far. Out of them, 60 are from Mumbai Police.

Maharashtra reported highest number of 13165 Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the number of cases to 628,642. At least 446,881 patients have recovered so far, while active cases stand at 160,413.

The Covid fatalities in the State has risen to 21,033. Maharashtra accounts for 39% of the total COVID fatalities in the country (53866).