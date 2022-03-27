Bharat Bandh on March 28-29; Know What will be Affected

Insight Bureau: A joint forum of 10 central trade unions have given the call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29.

The unions’ demands include scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws and privatisation of any form.

The trade unions are also opposing fuel price hike, price rise of essential commodities, reduction of EPF interest rate etc. Congress and Left Front have extended support to ‘Bharat Bandh’.

Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike.

Know what will be Affected

➡️ Transport services, essential supplies likely to be affected

➡️ Banking and insurance services are expected to remain hit

➡️ Railway service also may hit