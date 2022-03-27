WATCH: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar punched by a Man in Bakhtiyarpur

Insight Bureau: In a serious security lapse, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was attacked by a youth during a function at his hometown Bakhtiyarpur. The youth came from behind and punched the CM before being overpowered by the CM’s security personnel.

The youth has been arrested and is being interrogated. He was identified as Shankar Sah. Shankar, a resident of Abu Mahmad Pur of Bakhtiyarpur, owns a jewellery shop. He is said to be mentally unstable.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Nitish was paying his respects at the statue of Shilbhadra Yaji, a noted freedom fighter from Bihar, when the incident took place.