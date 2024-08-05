Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns; flees the Country

TNI Bureau: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country following violent clashes between security forces and protesters that claimed over 300 of lives across the country. Hasina left Bangladesh in an Air Force C-130 Hercules Aircraft.

According to reports, the Bangladeshi Army chief earlier asked Hasina to resign from the post.

Some reports suggested that Hasina and her sister have landed in Agartala, the capital city of Tripura. Some unverified sources said that they landed in Jharkhand while some sources said she is on her way to London or any safe place. According to latest reports, the BAF C-130J Aircraft carrying Sheikh Hasina will land in New Delhi at 5 PM. Further details are awaited.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Minutes after she fled Dhaka, protesters storming Prime Minister’s residence and looted the valuables. Her Dhaka office has been set on fire. Her father and ‘Banga Bandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s statue has been vandalised.

Following deadly clashes, nation wide curfew has been imposed in Bangladesh. Mobile internet access also restricted.

Addressing the media, Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman confirmed that PM Sheikh Hasina has resigned and an interim Government will be formed to oversee the country’s affairs. He also urged protesters to refrain from resorting to violence.