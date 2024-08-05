TNI Evening News Headlines – August 05, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 21 BJP MPs from Odisha in his chamber at Parliament to discuss regional issues and development plans.
➡️IMD issues Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall in several Odisha districts.
➡️Delhi High Court dismisses Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the CBI in the Excise Policy case.
➡️Supreme Court upheld the Delhi Lieutenant Governor’s decision to nominate 10 ‘aldermen’ to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
➡️IAF helicopters leapt into action, resuming the Rescue Operations at Kedarnath.
➡️Indian Railways had cancelled all train services including Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitri Express train to Bangladesh from 19th July till 6th August: Indian Railways.
➡️Mass burial of the mortal remains of the unidentified people who lost their lives in the Wayanad landslide underway.
➡️BSF orders ‘high alert’ along Bangladesh border.
➡️Air India cancelled the scheduled operation of flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect.
➡️Bangladesh have claimed more than 100 lives in the last two days.
➡️Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has landed at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad near New Delhi. NSA Ajit Doval meets Sheikh Hasina at Hindon: Reports.
➡️Bangladeshi Army soldiers patrol the streets of Dhaka after the authorities imposed an indefinite curfew in wake of the violent protests.
➡️Protesters vandalized the residence of the Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in Dhanmondi.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu begins 3-nation visit, arrives in Fiji.
➡️Sensex crashes 2,222.55 points to settle at 78,759.40; Nifty plunges 662.10 points to 24,055.60.
➡️Rupee falls 16 paise to close at all-time low of 83.88 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker to be India’s flag bearer at closing ceremony in Paris.
➡️India beat Romania to reach quarterfinals of women’s team table tennis. Lakshya Sen fails to win the Historic Bronze at Paris 2024.
➡️Former England player and coach Graham Thorpe died at the age of 55.
