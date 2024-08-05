Another ‘Landlord’ Engineer in Vigilance Net

TNI Bureau: Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Monday conducted simultaneous raids at 12 places associated with Pradeep Kumar Rath, Additional Chief Engineer, Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC), R & B Cuttack Circle.

Apart from 42 plots, Rs 88 lakh worth deposits, two multi-storeyed buildings, two high-value flats in Bhubaneswar, one medicine store, a four-wheeler, 2 JCBs and an excavator were also unearthed during simultaneous house searches in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Khordha.

Details of assets unearthed so far:

1) Residential triple-storey building at Satya Vihar, Pandara, Bhubaneswar.

2) Another residential triple-storey building at Bhadrak town.

3) A flat at Oyster Apartment at Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

4) Another flat at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar.

5) One crusher unit in Dhenkanal.

6) A medicine store-cum-residence of area approx. 1000 Sqft. at Indradhanu market, Nayapali, Bhubaneswar.

7) 42 plots (three in Bhubaneswar, one in Khurda, two each in Cuttack, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal and 32 in Jajpur).

8) Fixed deposits in different banks and post office worth Rs 88 lakh.

9) 1 four wheeler (Eco Sports), 2 JCBs, 1 excavator and 2 two wheelers.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Raids are continuing at following places:

1. Residential house at Satya Vihar, Pandara, Rasulgarh, Unit- 38, Bhubaneswar.

2. Apartment (B-2) at Oyster Apartment, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

3. Double-storey building at Jagannahpur (Acharya Nagar), Bhadrak town

4. Office room at the O/o Chief Construction Engineer R & B Circle, Barabati Stadium,Cuttack.

5. Paternal house at Purusandha village, Agarpada, Bhadrak district.

6. Another paternal house at Randiasasan village, Bhadrak district.

7. Construction of any structure/house, if any, over the plots available at Jajpur.

8. Construction of any structure/house, if any, over the plots available at Khurda.

9. Construction of any structure/house, if any, over the plots available at Cuttack.

10. Residential house of his close associate at Jajpur town.

11. Residential house of another associate at Shastri Nagar in Bhubaneswar.

12. Medicine store of his son at Indradhanu Market, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.