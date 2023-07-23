Balasore Inter-State Job Scam: Odisha SSC cancels JE(Civil) Main Written Examination

Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has taken the decision to cancel the Main Written Examination for Junior Engineer (Civil) that was conducted on July 16, 2023. This action comes in the wake of a question paper leak, as confirmed by Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagarika Nath.

Announcing the fresh dates of the exam on Twitter, OSSC Chairperson Abhay wrote ” Cancellation of JE Civil Main Written Exam held on 16 July. Fresh exam on 3rd Sep 2023,” and also attached a notice from the examination authority.

From https://t.co/88BsWY9Ebg Cancellation of JE Civil Main Written Exam held on 16 July. Fresh exam on 3rd Sep 2023. pic.twitter.com/jtv8PrOKmp — Abhay ଅଭୟ अभय IPS ( Retd) (@abhayips86) July 23, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to the issued notice, the cancellation was based on the report provided by SP Sagarika Nath, who had been investigating the matter related to case No. 303 at Sahadev Khunta Police Station on July 16, 2023. The cancellation has been done in accordance with Clause 11 of the Detailed Advertisement for Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination-2022 for Group-B state cadre posts in various government offices under the Government of Odisha. The original advertisement number for the recruitment was 11E-120/2022-6506/OSSC dated November 2, 2022.

The OSSC expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the candidates due to the cancellation. To rectify the situation, the Commission has announced that a fresh Main Written Examination for Junior Engineer (Civil) will be conducted on September 3, 2023.

As per the findings of the investigation conducted by SP Sagarika Nath, it was confirmed that the question papers for the Civil Main Written Exam had been leaked before the actual examination. The seized question papers were found to match with the original question papers used in the exam. Subsequently, nine individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. The authorities identified the mastermind behind the scam, who is reportedly not from the state, and are currently making efforts to apprehend them.

Furthermore, during the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the arrested individuals were acting as middlemen in the question paper leak. They confessed to having charged each candidate an exorbitant amount ranging from Rs 8 lakh to 10 lakh in exchange for the leaked question papers.