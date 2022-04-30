Balangir Medico Death: Father appeals for #JusticeForNishant campaign

Insight Bureau: Balangir medico Nishant Kumar’s death has removed all the curtains from the menace “ragging” which has led to an internet campaign recently by the victim’s father. He has urged everyone to start the campaign #justiceforNishant.

Notably, Krishan Kumar, father of Nishant in a recent tweet requested CM Naveen Pattnaik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to help him getting justice to his son.

He has also raised voice against ragging in colleges. “My son was only 18 and lost his life due to ragging”, he wrote.

Start a campaign #justiceforNishant #saynotoragging@PMOIndia @anilvijminister @cmohry @CMO_Odisha @AmitShah You are requested to please do the needful for getting justice to my only son Nishant Kumar, who lost his life at the age of 18 due to ragging at BBMCH, Balangir, Odisa. pic.twitter.com/YeaS8GeJW9 — Krishan Kumar (@Krishan80756925) April 27, 2022

In an other tweet, by tagging Prime Minister of India, he urged people to start the #justiceforNishant campaign for his son to help him get justice. My son qualified NEET in his first attempt, but due to carelessness of college he faced severe ragging/ torture and lost his life, he wrote.

Notably, Nishant, a first year Medico of Balangir medical college and hospital fell from the hostel roof and lost his life. The case later came to the fore after his family put on allegations on his seniors for ragging and torturing their son.