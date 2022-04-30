Crypto Currency Updates – April 30, 2022

Insight Bureau: Cryptocurrencies traded in negative territory on April 30, 2022. The global crypto market cap declined 2.43% in a day, currently standing at $1.76 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours declined to $92.56 billion which is a 3.15% decrease.



The total volume in DeFi is presently $8.78 billion, 9.48% of the total 24-hour volume in crypto market. The dominance of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is currently 41.78% which is a 0.12% increase over the previous day.



As of 1:15PM IST on April 30, 2022, the prices (in INR) and percentage increase (or fall) in 24 hours of some of the largest cryptocurrencies are:



Bitcoin – 31,47,423 , -1.90%

Ethereum – 2,30,258 , -3.90%

Tether – 81.50 , +0.31%

Cardano – 66.46 , -2.32%

Binance Coin – 32,513 , -1.46%

XRP – 50.94 , -2.27%

Polkadot – 1,328.67 , -3.64%

Dogecoin – 11.70 , -3.65%



In a recent news, the 2021 Annual Report of Blockchain Game Alliance culminated that the industry’s third-quarter revenue amounted to $2.3 billion. Almost 22% of the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) that traded this quarter were assets of blockchain games.