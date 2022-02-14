Bagchi couple donates Rs 425 Cr to IISc, Bengaluru to set up health facilities

Insight Bureau: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru on Monday announced that it has received its single largest private donation of Rs 425 crore to help build an 800-bed multi-speciality hospital.

The premier science and research institution inked a pathbreaking partnership with the Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi & Chairperson of Odisha Mo School Susmita Bagchi, who donated the amount.

IISc. will use the funds to set up a postgraduate medical school along with a multi-speciality 800-bed hospital on its Bengaluru campus.

The hospital will be named as the IISc. Medical School and Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital.

The Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital will be built within the existing IISc Bengaluru campus which will have advanced facilities for diagnostics, treatment and research.

The clinical and surgical departments in the hospital will facilitate comprehensive healthcare delivery including oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, dermatology and plastic surgery, organ transplant, robotic surgery, ophthalmology, and so on.

The ground-breaking is planned for June 2022 and the hospital will be operational by the end of 2024.