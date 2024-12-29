PM Modi Praises Kalahandi’s Vegetable Revolution in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: In the 117th episode of Mann Ki Baat, aired on December 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted the transformative agricultural revolution taking place in Kalahandi, Odisha. Once infamous for its challenges of water scarcity and resource limitations, Kalahandi is now rewriting its narrative with a flourishing vegetable economy.

The Prime Minister highlighted the inspiring story of Golamunda block, which has emerged as a vegetable cultivation hub. Previously, the region saw widespread migration due to economic hardships. However, the tide turned with the efforts of a small group of 10 farmers who initiated an ambitious journey of collective farming. They established the Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) named ‘Kisan Utpad Sangh’, incorporating modern agricultural techniques and business practices. Today, this FPO has grown into a thriving enterprise with an annual turnover exceeding ₹1.5 crore, involving more than 200 farmers, including 45 women.

Under the FPO’s guidance, farmers are cultivating tomatoes across 200 acres and bitter gourd over 150 acres, making significant strides in agricultural productivity. The vegetables from Kalahandi now reach markets across Odisha and other states. Encouragingly, these farmers are also exploring new techniques for potato and onion cultivation, heralding further growth.

PM Modi praised the determination and collective efforts that turned the fortunes of Kalahandi’s farmers, urging citizens to emulate this model in their areas. He emphasized the role of FPOs in empowering farmers, fostering innovation, and achieving economic self-reliance. “Big changes are possible even through small beginnings. We just need determination and team spirit,” he said.

Acknowledging India’s Creative Icons

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

During the broadcast, PM Modi also paid tribute to stalwarts of the Indian film and entertainment industry. He commemorated the centenary of cinematic legends like Raj Kapoor, who introduced India’s soft power to the world through his films, and singer Mohammed Rafi, whose magical voice continues to resonate with younger generations. Modi hailed the contributions of Telugu cinema pioneer Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu and filmmaker Tapan Sinha, lauding their role in promoting Indian traditions and values through cinema.

The Prime Minister also announced the launch of the second season of the animation series KTB-Bharat Hain Hum, which celebrates unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle. Airing every Sunday at 10:30 AM on Doordarshan and OTT platforms, the series is available in multiple Indian and foreign languages, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage.

Driving Economic and Cultural Growth

Highlighting the role of the entertainment industry in national progress, PM Modi announced the upcoming World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in India. He noted how the growing popularity of Indian films, TV shows, and creative content is not only uniting the country but also propelling the economy to greater heights.

With the new year around the corner, Modi expressed confidence in India’s continued ascent through innovation and collective effort, inviting citizens to share their achievements using the hashtag #MannKiBaat. Wishing everyone a healthy and prosperous 2025, he concluded with a call to action: “Stay fit, stay inspired, and keep progressing in life.”