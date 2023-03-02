Assembly Polls Results 2023: BJP wins Tripura; NDA Nagaland; NPP leads in Meghalaya

After hours of vote counting, the BJP and its allies have secured a comfortable win in Tripura and Nagaland with over 32 and 40 seats respectively, with the NDPP+BJP alliance maintaining its lead throughout in Nagaland. The TIPRA Motha party, which is pushing for an autonomous state for tribals, has emerged as a possible kingmaker in Tripura.

While the BJP+ is now above the majority mark in Tripura paving way for celebrations, the Left+ Congress is trailing behind with Tipra Motha leading in over 13 seats.

In Meghalaya, where a hung House was expected, the NPP is in the lead but is short of the majority mark, with the Congress, BJP, and TMC leading in a few seats each. The election results are still too close to call in Meghalaya, while other regional parties also reach close in proportion to the NPP. NPP may go with the BJP, it’s speculated.

In the initial stages of vote counting in Tripura, it seemed like a close competition between the BJP-led alliance and the Left-Congress, with the former leading but not far ahead. However, as the counting progressed, the BJP gained momentum and crossed the majority mark of 30, making it 32.

There was a brief moment in Tripura where the BJP’s numbers dropped, and the Left+ picked up, leading to speculation that the Tipra Motha Party led by ex-Royal Pradyot Manikya could emerge as the ‘kingmaker’. But the BJP proved the calculations wrong by gaining majority. TMP won 13 seats while CPI(M) won 11 seats.

Battle for Northeast 2023- Top Contenders

The Tripura election features several prominent candidates, including Dr. Manik Saha, the current chief minister, who is running from Town Bordowali. Saha was a congressman who joined the BJP in 2016 and was appointed the party’s state president in 2021. Another prominent candidate is Sudip Roy Barman from Congress, a six-time MLA from Agartala who joined the BJP in 2018 but returned to Congress soon after. He has never been defeated in previous elections. The royal descendant of Tripura, Pradyot Manikya, who was with Congress for many years but has since formed the Tipra Motha party, is also a key figure to watch.

Manik Sarkar, the former chief minister of Tripura, is a strong face from CPI(M), but he is not contesting this time, instead, he is canvassing for support for his colleagues. Other notable candidates include Pratima Bhowmick, a BJP Union minister from Dhanpur constituency, Jishnu Dev Burman, Tripura’s deputy chief minister from Charilam constituency, Jitendra Choudhury, a prominent tribal leader, and Birajit Sinha, the state Congress president running from Kailasahar.

Battle Northeast 2023 with TNI: – BJP sweeps Tripura and Nagaland, Sangma’s NPP front-runner in Meghalaya.

The BJP and its ally have won a decisive victory, paving the way for Neiphiu Rio, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Nagaland, to assume office for a fifth consecutive term. While the National People’s party is set to win the Meghalaya polls, currently with around 25 seats, meantime NPP is yet to near majority as other’s also have proportional seats.