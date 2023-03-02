BJD questions Odisha BJP’s Silence over LPG Gas Price Hike

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today slammed the Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its silence over the LPG Cooking Gas price hike.

Addressing a Press Meet this morning, senior BJD leader and MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik along with BJD Spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra said, “The Centre brought in Ujjwala Yojana to provide subsidized cylinders with an intent that women of Odisha and India will not have tears in their eyes due to the earlier smoke of firewood. But the rapid hiking of LPG Cooking Gas prices by them has brought tears not only to the eyes of the mothers and sisters of Odisha but today the kitchen in households of Odisha is also in tears, bringing them great pain and hardship.”

While rising prices of essential commodities, fuel and inflation are causing great pain to the 4.5 crore people of Odisha, the Centre does not seem to be serious about reducing the price of LPG Cooking Gas, he alleged.

The price of one domestic LPG Cylinder (14.2 kg cylinder) on March, 2014 was Rs 410 which has now become Rs 1103 as on 1st March, 2023 with the Centre making a further jike with effect from 1st March, 2023. The price of One LPG Cooking gas cylinder has been increased by almost 3 times in the past 9 years by the Centre, said Patnaik adding that this steep rise has caused great pain and anguish to the lakhs of mothers and sisters of Odisha and to the lakhs of Kitchens of Odisha.On one hand, Centre speaks about cheaper cooking gas and on the other hand they are hiking the cooking gas prices so high.

Due to such steep hiking of Cooking Gas, lakhs of mothers and sisters of Odisha are unable to refill the gas and are again compelled to return to using firewood, the MLA claimed.

The Centre stopped the 5 kg free rice per person under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) which was being additionally to the 5 kg free rice under NFSA. Now by hiking the Cooking Gas prices by three times in 9 years, they have dealt a double blow on the common man’s kitchen and household, the BJD leader alleged.

“We are surprised as to why Odisha BJP is so silent? It seems they are more interested in diverting peoples and women issues. Why are they not wanting to discuss about issues like this which affects the common man and woman, his and her kitchen, family, life and livelihood? Is playing politics all that matters to Odisha BJP and not the tears of the mothers due to these hiking of LPG Cooking gas,” he said.

He further said that the Biju Janata Dal demands that the Government of India must take immediate steps in reducing the price of LPG cooking gas.

The Biju Janata Dal stands with the people of Odisha and especially the mothers and sisters of Odisha who are facing a tough time in running the kitchen with these escalating prices. We hope the Centre will take urgent and immediate steps in this regard and ensure that the common man and especially the mothers and sisters of Odisha are notadversely affected in these troubled times. We also hope that the Odisha BJP is also break its silence and speak up for such issues that affects the lives of 4.5 crore people of Odisha, and especially severely affects the lakhs of mothers and sisters of Odisha and their kitchens, added Patnaik.