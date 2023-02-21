Assam Horror: Woman kills Mother-in-Law, Husband in Phases

TNI Bureau: In a shocking and gruesome incident, Guwahati police arrested a woman on charges of killing her husband and mother-in-law separately in July-August last year and dumping the bodies in the hills of neighbouring Meghalaya after chopping them.

The accused woman has been identified as Bandana Kalita (32), a gym instructor while the ceceased have been identified as Shankari Dey (62) and Amarjyoti Dey.

According to Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Barah, Kalita killed the duo with the help of her two male associates, Dhanti Deka, a taxi driver and Arup Deka, a vegetable seller.

The accused persons killed Shankari on the evening of July 26 last year. “They first suffocated Shankari with a pillow and when she became unconscious, they severed her head with a machete and a rolling pin. They confessed that they cut the body into three pieces, put those into a polythene bag brought by Dhanti and covered them with a blanket. In the wee hours of the next day, they put the body parts into Dhanti’s taxi (a Hyundai Accent) and drove to Meghalaya. They threw the body parts into the jungle between Shillong and Cherrapunjee,” Barah said.

Similarly, they killed Amarjyoti Dey in his house in the Narengi area and cut his body into five pieces on the night of August 17 last year. Later, they packed the body parts and dumped those in jungles in an area between Shillong-Dawki road.

Police said Bandana’s relationship with her husband and mother-in-law was strained.

The police started an investigation after Bandana herself lodged a missing persons complaint with the Noonmati police station on August 29 last year. In her complaint, she stated that her husband and mother-in-law were missing.

In course of investigation, police got suspicion on Bandana and arrest her. Based on her confessions, police arrested Dhanti Deka from Tinsukia in Eastern Assam, about 400 kms away and Arup Deka from Guwahati’s Khanapara area respectively, on Sunday.