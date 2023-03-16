TNI Evening News Headlines – March 16, 2023

➡️ ‘Baal Aadhaar’ registration was launched in Odisha on Thursday. All newborns will be enrolled without biometrics.

➡️ Senior Biju Janata Dal leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sasmit Patra’s powerful and graceful speech at IPU’s 146th General Assembly in Bahrain enthrals all.

➡️ Another pigeon with mysterious brass and plastic rings attached to its legs was found near Astaranga in Puri District.

➡️ Drivers’ protest turns violent; 6 cops injured at Pokodibandha square near Berhampur.

➡️ Chandrayaan-3 successfully undergoes Integrated Module Dynamic Tests.

➡️ Indian Army Cheetah helicopter has crashed near Mandala hills area of Arunachal Pradesh. Both the pilots involved in the crash have lost their lives: Army officials.

➡️ Defence Ministry has approved proposals worth over Rs 70,000 crore for buying different weapon systems for the Indian defence forces.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline on 18th March via video conference.

➡️ Nobel Committee member Asle Toje praises PM Modi’s and India’s efforts towards world peace.