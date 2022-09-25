Asit Tripathy re-elected President of Bhubaneswar Club

TNI Bureau: Former Odisha Chief Secretary, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council, Asit Tripathy has been re-elected as the President of prestigious Bhubaneswar Club.

It was an easy victory for Asit Tripathy as he secured 858 votes out of the 1054 votes polled during the polls. Retd. IAS Satya Prakash Nanda proved to be a no match to Asit Tripathy.

Asit Tripathy had won the 2021 election against his nearest rival and former Chief Secretary Bijay Kumar Patnaik, by 278 votes. This time, he had a much easier win.

Dilip Routrai has been elected as the Secretary of the Bhubaneswar Club. He got 723 votes. Mahendra Gupta has been elected as the Vice President while Ashok Mishra re-elected as the Joint Secretary. People associated with Asit Tripathy have won most of the posts. They are leading in other panels too.