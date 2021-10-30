Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 374 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 65 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.54%. 553 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

68,705 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,329.

Khordha reported 182 new Covid cases followed by Mayurbhanj (22) in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 30, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 374

🔶 0-18 years – 65

🔶 New Recoveries – 553

🔶 Samples Tested – 68,705 (66,610 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.54% (0.54% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (182) and Mayurbhanj (22) .

🔷 Daily Deaths – Khordha (2), Cuttack (1) and Nayagarh (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 21924668

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1040969

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1028207

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 4380

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8,329