Aryan Khan, 2 others get bail from Bombay High Court

Insight Bureau: Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in drugs-on-cruise case.

Bail conditions and reasons behind the bail order, will be pronounced tomorrow.

Earlier Mumbai’s special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court rejected the bail applications of Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun in Mumbai Drugs Case.

Aryan Khan and others accused in the case had been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act.