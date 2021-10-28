Meher Samaj intensifies protests in Kalahandi

Insight Bureau (Dushmanta Panda): A protest rally was organized by the Meher Bhulia Samaj from Baldiamal to Junagadh demanding the CBI probe into the murder of Mamita Meher, the principal of Mahalinga Sunshine School in Kalahandi.

Meher Samaj in Kalahandi intensifies protests in #MamitaMeherCase ; demands strong action against the guilty and adequate compensation for Mamita's family. #TheNewsInsight pic.twitter.com/K5u2H4mp6B — The News Insight (@TNITweet) October 28, 2021

The protest was led in Junagadh block area by Santosh Meher, state executive president of Meher Bhulia Samaj and Srivatsha Meher, member of the district advisory council.

They demanded CBI probe into the case and rename the Mahaling stadium on her name. In addition, they sought Rs 2 crore for Mamita’s family and a government job for her brother.

They protesters called for the execution of Govind Sahu and other accused involved in Mamita case. The Ministers involved in this case, should be sacked and strong action should be taken against them, they said. A memorandum was issued by the Meher Bhulia Samaj to the Chief Minister through the Junagadh BDO.