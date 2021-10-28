TNI Evening News Headlines – October 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 168 more COVID positive cases & 256 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 125 local contact cases and 43 quarantine cases.

➡️ 546 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1027654.

➡️ BJD State secretary Sailesh Dani suspended for anti-party activities.

➡️ Pradeep Majhi to join BJD on November 6 in Nabarangpur.

➡️ 30 Telia Bhola fishes sold for Rs 60 lakh near Odisha-West Bengal Digha estuary.

India News

➡️ 105-metre-long Indian Coast Guard ship ‘Sarthak’ dedicated to the nation.

➡️ Death toll in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda accident rises to 10.

➡️ Thane Court issues non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an extortion case.

➡️ Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in drugs-on-cruise case.

➡️ Centre releases Rs. 44,000 Cr to States/UTs including Rs 1779.45 Cr to Odisha as GST compensation to support economic recovery.

➡️ General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Randeep Singh Surjewala and party’s Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar meets the family members of the murdered lady teacher Mamita Meher today.

➡️ Government of India extends nationwide containment measures till November 30.

World News

➡️ Delta Covid subvariant is now present in 42 countries: WHO.

➡️ Australia opener David Warner to go into IPL auction next year.

➡️ Bangladesh launches a special nation wide drive for administering the second dose of COVID 19 vaccine in the country.

➡️ US issues passports with ‘X’ option.