TNI Evening News Headlines – October 28, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 168 more COVID positive cases & 256 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 125 local contact cases and 43 quarantine cases.
➡️ 546 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1027654.
➡️ BJD State secretary Sailesh Dani suspended for anti-party activities.
➡️ Pradeep Majhi to join BJD on November 6 in Nabarangpur.
➡️ 30 Telia Bhola fishes sold for Rs 60 lakh near Odisha-West Bengal Digha estuary.
India News
➡️ 105-metre-long Indian Coast Guard ship ‘Sarthak’ dedicated to the nation.
➡️ Death toll in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda accident rises to 10.
➡️ Thane Court issues non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an extortion case.
➡️ Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in drugs-on-cruise case.
➡️ Centre releases Rs. 44,000 Cr to States/UTs including Rs 1779.45 Cr to Odisha as GST compensation to support economic recovery.
➡️ General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Randeep Singh Surjewala and party’s Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar meets the family members of the murdered lady teacher Mamita Meher today.
➡️ Government of India extends nationwide containment measures till November 30.
World News
➡️ Delta Covid subvariant is now present in 42 countries: WHO.
➡️ Australia opener David Warner to go into IPL auction next year.
➡️ Bangladesh launches a special nation wide drive for administering the second dose of COVID 19 vaccine in the country.
➡️ US issues passports with ‘X’ option.
