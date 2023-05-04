Late Night Scuffle at Wrestlers’ Protest Site; Somnath Bharti Detained

TNI Bureau: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti was detained late Wednesday night for bringing folding cots for the protesting wrestlers without permission, informed Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pranav Tayal.

According to Tayal, a group of protesters led by AAP leader Somnath Bharti reached at Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers are staging a protest. They were carrying folding cots without permission and tried to break the barricades.

When we intervened, the supporters became aggressive and tried to remove the beds from the truck. This led to a minor altercation and a scuffle between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel. Later Somnath Bharti was detained along with two others,” Tayal said.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda and DCW Chief Swati Maliwal were also detained while trying to reach the spot late last night.

On the other hand Bajrang Punia said, “We were bringing the beds since we were facing trouble sleeping due to rain. Sakshi is crying. This is the respect they are giving to our daughters, abusing them.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has beefed up the security measures around Jantar Mantar.