Apple set to unveil iPhone14 Tonight

TNI Bureau: On September 7, Apple’s launch event 2022 will mark the unveiling of various devices in addition to the iPhone 14. At 10.30 p.m., the event will be streamed online from the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, California, USA (IST).

The event will be streamed live on Apple TV, the official YouTube channel, and the Apple website. At the major event, Apple fans can expect the launch of the next-generation Apple watch, as well as a variety of other Apple products. For the past decade, the tech giant has used this platform to introduce new iPhones. As a result, the new iPhone 14 series is expected to debut at Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event today.

Aside from the iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch, New Air Pods Pro, iPad Pro with M2 processor, and mixed reality headset are also among the highly anticipated gadgets at this year’s Apple launch event. This time, Apple will not release the ‘iPhone mini.’ Instead, the “iPhone 14 Plus,” a larger iPhone with a 6.7-inch display, will be introduced.

It was previously speculated to be called the “iPhone 14 Max,” but that name was dropped to avoid confusion with the ultra-high-end model Pro Max, according to reports. Apple will release four iPhone 14 models: the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display, the iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display.

The Apple iPhone 14 is expected to cost Rs 79,990 in India, while the iPhone 14 Max will cost Rs 90,000. Ming Chi-Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, has also stated that he expects Apple Inc. to raise the price of its Pro series. The iPhone 14 Pro will cost Rs 87,838 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost Rs 95,830.