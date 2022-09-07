Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

TNI Bureau: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning attended a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur ahead of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra. He paid floral tribute to his father and sat in front of the memorial for about 25 minutes.

Gandhi tweeted a picture of him paying tribute to the former prime minister and said he lost his father “to the politics of hate and division”.

“I will not lose my beloved country to it too,” he wrote.

“Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome.”

Notably, several Congress leaders including D K Shivakumar accompanied him.

Rahul Gandhi will launch the 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday in Kanyakumari which will continue for the next 150 days with the yatris walking across 12 states.