100-Word Edit: Seat Belts in Rear Seats

In the last 5 years or so, the Centre and States have been implementing strict measures to enforce traffic rules to reduce fatalities and grievous injuries, with some success.

But, the Cyrus Mistry incident has shocked the nation and forced the Government to consider touching another important aspect of road safety – making wearing seat belts mandatory in rear seats, which will be implemented shorty.

This is a right step in right direction. Although we were aware of the repercussions of not using it, we waited for an incident like Cyrus Mistry car crash to wake up from the deep slumber.