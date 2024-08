TNI Bureau: Renowned Cartoonist from Odisha, Gyana Rath breathed his last while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack late on Sunday. He was 62.

A native of Kesarpur village in Kendrapada district, he had worked as a cartoonist for several leading Odia newspapers including Dharitri and Anupam Bharat.

His pocket cartoon, “Jane Hasibey,” published in the Odia daily “The Samaja,” was very popular.