Amit Rohidas lone Odia Player in Paris Olympics-bound Hockey Team

TNI Bureau: Ace Hockey player from Odisha, Amit Rohidas is the lone Odia to find a place in the 16-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for 2024 Paris Olympics.

He was part of the Indian squad that won the Bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Gold medal in 2022 Asian Games.

Hockey India has announced the men’s squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics that are set to be played from July 26 to August 11.

The team will be led by Harmanpreet Singh, while Hardik Singh named as the vice-captain.

The defensive line includes Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit and Sanjay.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Paris 2024 Olympics:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay.

Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh.

Alternates: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak (goalkeeper).