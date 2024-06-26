India’s Voice must be heard in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

TNI Bureau: On behalf of entire opposition and INDI alliance, Opposition leader in the Parliament Rahul Gandhi congratulated newly elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Congratulating Birla, Rahul said, “This House represents the voice of India’s people, and you are the final arbiter of that voice. The Government may have political power, but the Opposition also represents the people’s voice. This time, the Opposition represents significantly more voice of the people than last year. The opposition would like to assist you in your work, I am confident you will allow us to speak in House.”

“The question is not how efficiently the House is running, the question is how much of India’s voice is being allowed to be heard in the House. So the idea, that you can run the House efficiently by silencing the voice of the Opposition is non-democratic. This election has shown that the people of India expect the Opposition to defend the country’s Constitution,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju escorted Om Birla to the chair after he was elected as the Speaker of the House.