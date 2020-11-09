TNI Bureau: The Indian Government had banned PlayerUnknown’s Battleground video game in September this year, leaving many PUBG lovers heartbroken and shattered. The main concern behind the ban of this game along with 119 other Chinese origin Apps was the lack of Cyber Security and misuse of the user’s data. Though the owner company of this video game is from South Korea, but its partnership with a Chinese company was the reason behind the ban.

Now, after almost 2 months, this game is again in the headlines due to the speculations of PUBG Mobile making a comeback in India. Indeed the gamers are very excited about welcoming their favorite game back. But is PUBG Mobile making a comeback in India or these are just the rumors?

The answer to this question is that there are huge chances of PUBG Mobile returning to India this December. India is the biggest market for this multi-player game and it’s trying hard to again capture the Indian Market.

The Owners of the game have recently approached various Cloud Service Providers for making them store the data of Indian users to comply with the Cyber Security concerns of the Indian Government.

They are also in contact with the local Indian companies like Paytm and Airtel. The company also informed some of the famous Indian Gamers that it can make a return in India soon.

The Parent company of PUBG Mobile, Krafton recently announced its collaboration with Microsoft. It will be using the Cloud Service of Microsoft, Azure to host its products in the future. The sole purpose of this partnership between PUBG Mobile and Microsoft is to ensure the safety and security of the users’ data.

So now, it’s almost confirmed that PUBG Mobile will be returning to India at the end of this year itself.