After Ravish Kumar and Sreenivasan Jain, Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV

TNI Bureau: Journalist Nidhi Razdan on Tuesday joined the list of series of resignations from NDTV. Her exit comes three days after her colleague Sreenivasan Jain announced his departure from the news network.

Taking to Twitter, the senior journalist said. “After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV, it has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years.”

After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV. It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years. — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 31, 2023

Journalist Ravish Kumar and several senior NDTV executives, including Group President Suparna Singh, resigned in the months since the Adani Group took over the channel. Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, the founders of NDTV, also left the company’s board of directors in December.

Razdan returned to NDTV last year after leaving the channel after 21 years in 2021. The journalist had fallen victim to a phishing attack, leading her to believe she had been offered a teaching position at Harvard University.

Razdan’s book, Left, Right, and Center: The Idea of India, was released in July 2017. She received the International Press Institute India award for excellence in journalism in November 2020 for her coverage of the Kathua rape and murder case in Jammu and Kashmir.

If sources are to be believed, there is some consternation within the channel concerning the handling of the recent Hindenburg-Adani story. Accordingly, the news desk was told to stay away from the story for the first three days, until it became impossible to ignore the hammering Adani group shares were taking on the stock market. Even so, NDTV’s new editorial management made certain that the Hindenburg-Adani issue was not used as a debate topic in any of the channel’s popular prime time shows.