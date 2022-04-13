Adivasi Mela to start from 23 April

Insight Bureau: The awaited Adivasi Mela-2022 is gearing up to start soon from this month in Bhubaneswar’s exhibition ground. It will be held from 23rd April to 2nd May.

As per government, it will be held from 3.30 PM to 9.30 PM, wherein 100 stalls will be erected. It has directed to all the district collectors for preparation for participation.

With the official annoucement of Adivasi Mela-2022, the Government has imposed guidelines for participants amid Covid 19.

As per government’s notice, selling of Art, Craft and food items will be strictly prohibited in the mela premises. Use of plastic, polythene bags have been banned for sale and use.

Fully vaccinated participants will be given priority. Participants with flu and other symptoms will not be allowed to participate.

Accommodations for participants will be there and all the participants will be provided with cooked food. Government will also provide identity cards to each of them.

Wearing of masks and maintaining social distance will be mandatory in view of Covid 19 infections.

With these, the Government has taken many measurements to successfully conduct the Adivasi Mela.