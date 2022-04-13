Aparajita fumes after ‘No Invitation’ to Bhubaneswar Foundation Day Event

Insight Bureau: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi has taken strong objections to the “snub” she received from the organisers of Bhubaneswar Foundation Day event where several Ministers, all MLAs of Bhubaneswar, Mayor, Police Commissioner and other dignitaries were invited.

“13 th April today-This day is celebrated as Rajdhani Pratistha Diwas!

There is a big function being organised by the State Govt to mark the day. It has invited almost all EXCEPT ME. I have not been invited. Wanted to attend. It is a big day. Why so?? My fault??,” she tweeted by tagging PM Narendra Modi.

Even, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro said, “Everyone should have been invited for Foundation Day celebrations”.

Pradosh Patnaik, President of Capital Day Celebration Committee, expressed his ignorance on this matter, saying he is not aware if Aparajita Sarangi was contacted or not.

Later, Aparajita wrote a letter to CM Naveen Patnaik. Here’s the excerpts from her letter:

“I am deeply pained to bring to your kind knowledge that today i.e., 13 th April 2022, a public function was organized by the State Government and all public representatives of Bhubaneswar city and beyond had been duly invited by the State Government ( Copy of the Invitation Card enclosed).

“However, I had not been invited by the State Government to attend the function. Neither the invitation card has my name nor I have been spoken to by anybody in the State Government.”

“Sir, most respectfully I would like to remind that I am the elected member of Loksabha from Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency. As a public representative of the capital, it is my ‘right’ to be invited to the public function which had been organized by the State Government today.”

“Our political ideologies may be different, but you may kindlyagree with me that the State Government needs to learn to extend minimum courtesy to the people’s representatives.”

“Under the circumstances, I would sincerely request you to get this issue of omission enquired into. It does not seem to be an innocuous omission. I humbly expect that the concerned State Authorities will be directed by you to enquire into the matter and find out the person /persons responsible for the omission”.

“I am extremely respectful to all those among us who hold Constitutional positions and I expect the same kind of behavior to be displayed towards the seat of the Member of Parliament which, you will appreciate, is a Constitutional post.”

“With due respect, I humbly seek a response to this letter of mine. I am sure that all the people of Bhubaneswar,who have elected me, are deeply hurt today. They would all like to know about the reason behind the omission and about the person/persons responsible for the same.”