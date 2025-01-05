Adivasi Mela 2025 Inaugurated; Saheed Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana Unveiled

Bhubaneswar: The much-anticipated Adivasi Mela, a vibrant celebration of tribal culture and heritage, was inaugurated this evening by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar. The annual fair, organized by the ST&SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, will continue until January 16.

The Adivasi Mela has evolved into a unique platform connecting rural artisans and tribal communities with urban residents, providing an opportunity to experience the diverse culture, traditions, and crafts of Odisha’s indigenous people. Each year, lakhs of visitors gather to purchase a wide range of tribal goods, including forest produce, agricultural items, handcrafted products, and daily necessities, while enjoying cultural programs and performances every evening.

Inaugurating the fair, Chief Minister Majhi highlighted the fair’s importance in showcasing tribal identity and development. “This event is not only an integral part of Bhubaneswar’s cultural landscape but also a magnificent window into the tribal way of life,” he said. He emphasized that the participation of Indian immigrants attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, scheduled between January 8 and 10, would give the festival global prominence.

This year’s Adivasi Mela features seven distinct sections, including a tribal village, haat (market), art and craft stalls, tribal food courts, live demonstrations, and the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Pavilion. Visitors can also explore life-sized representations of traditional tribal houses from various communities, such as the Gadaba, Dongria Kondh, Juang, and Saura, complete with tools and daily-use items.

Spectacular evening performances include tribal dance and music, a laser show depicting Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s life, a drone exhibition on Odisha’s tribes, a sound and light show honoring tribal freedom fighters, and a fireworks display. Other highlights are fashion shows and interactive galleries dedicated to tribal heroes and Odisha’s freedom struggle.

During the inaugural event, Chief Minister Majhi launched the Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana, aimed at incentivizing tribal students to continue their education. Under this scheme, ST students progressing from Class 8 to higher grades will receive financial assistance of Rs. 5000 year. The Chief Minister announced that 1.6 lakh students were granted incentives today, with over 2 lakh beneficiaries in total.

In his speech, Majhi paid tribute to the sacrifices of tribal leaders like Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Martyr Dhoro Singh, and Shaheed Madho Singh. Recalling Madho Singh’s rebellion against British oppression, he narrated how Singh’s valor and eventual martyrdom inspired generations in Odisha. Madho Singh, a landlord from Ghens in Bargarh district and a close associate of Veer Surendra Sai, led a fierce resistance and was executed in 1858 after a series of battles with the British.

Acknowledging the socio-economic challenges faced by Odisha’s tribal communities, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to their welfare. He declared, “Nearly one-fourth of Odisha’s population is tribal. The state’s progress depends on uplifting this significant segment of society.” He pledged to safeguard tribal lands, forests, and resources, rejecting previous plans that threatened tribal rights.

Majhi also announced the formation of the South Odisha Development Council and North Odisha Development Council to promote balanced regional growth. These councils will empower local leaders to drive tailored development initiatives in tribal-dominated areas.

“Education and culture are the twin pillars of a strong nation,” the Chief Minister noted. He praised the tribals’ efforts in preserving their traditions amid modernity and thanked them for popularizing tribal art and customs worldwide. The recognition of tribal heroes, including the celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as National Glory Day, is a testament to their enduring legacy.

This year’s fair hosts 147 tribal stalls, 40 art and craft booths, and 15 live demonstration kiosks. Enhanced security measures, including CCTV surveillance, an emergency medical center, and fire safety arrangements, ensure a smooth and safe experience for all attendees.

The Adivasi Mela, rooted in history since its inception in 1951, continues to be a beacon of Odisha’s rich tribal heritage, uniting tradition and progress on a grand stage.