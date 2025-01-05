3 Odia Industrialists feature in Outlook-49 List

TNI Bureau: As many as 49 personalities who have achievements in various fields have been featured in the Outlook magazine. Among them three prominent businessmen are from Odisha.

Odisha industrialists Mahima Mishra, Dilip Ray and Sunjoy Hans have been named in the Outlook-49 list.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Outlook celebrates 49 distinguished leaders, scholars, policymakers, industrialists and businessmen.

They have given their opinion about what steps can be taken to take India to a $5 trillion economy and shared their contributions towards making India a ‘developed country’.