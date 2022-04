Adani enters Broadcasting business, announces AMG media network

Insight Bureau: Adani Enterprises Ltd has entered the Media and Broadcasting industry, announced the incorporation of AMG Media Networks Ltd. The incorporated company will carry on the business of media-related activities including publishing, advertising, broadcasting, distributing, etc., of content over different types of media networks.

Adani Enterprisers has appointed veteran journalist Sanjay Pugalia as CEO and Editor in chief of media initiatives.

According to a statement issued by Adani enterprisers, “AMG Media network will commence its business id due course”.

Notably AMG Media has three directors including Adani enterprisers director Pranav Vinod Adani, Adani enterprisers chief technology officer Sudipta Bhattacharya and Sanjay Pugalia.