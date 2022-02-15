Actor Deep Sidhu dies in Road Accident

Insight Bureau: Actor Deep Sidhu, who has appeared in numerous Punjabi language films, died in a road accident in Haryana on Tuesday. He was 37.

He rammed his SUV into a stationary truck near Pipli Toll at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, the cops revealed.

Sidhu had come in the limelight last year after he hoisted the Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort on Republic Day 2021, during a tractor rally led by protesting farmers against the Centre’s agricultural laws.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He was arrested on February 9 last year in connection to the Republic Day violence case and was granted bail on April 16.

Sidhu started his film career with the Punjabi film Ramta Jogi on 2015. He entered in politics during 2019 Indian general election and campaigned for Gurdaspur BJP MP Sunny Deol.