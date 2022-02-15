TNI Evening News Headlines – February 15, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 129 more COVID positive cases & 956 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 104 local contact cases and 25 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2081 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1255995.

➡️ Case registered against BJP MLA from Sambalpur, Jayanarayan Mishra for misbehaving with Tahsildar.

➡️ Odisha Panchayat Polls: 67.51 lakh voters to decide fate of 726 ZP candidates in 1st phase.

➡️ Odisha Chief Secy urges Centre to operationalise Amarda Road Airstrip in Mayurbhanj.

➡️ Odisha Government gives compulsory retirement to 5 more officials over corruption charges.

Chit Fund Scam: Babu Singh Kushwaha, Director and Promoter of M/s Auroxa Deal Multitrade (OPC) Pvt. Ltd arrested in Rs 10 Crore Cheating Case in Odisha.

India News

➡️ Sansad TV’s YouTube channel hacked, restored now.

➡️ IAF LCA Tejas participates the Singapore Air Show 2022.

➡️ Delhi Government declares 16th February as a holiday in all Govt offices on account of Guru Ravidas’s birthday.

➡️ Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139.35 cr Doranda treasury case.

➡️ The final result of NTSE (stage-II) conducted by NCERT last year will be declared on February 18, 2022.

➡️ Karnataka: Section 144 imposed in Tumakuru district from 6 am of 16th February till next order ahead of PU colleges reopening.

➡️ Ashish Mishra, Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son and the main accused in the killing of protesting farmers in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri last year, has been released from jail. He was granted bail last week by the Allahabad High Court.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh Government lifts night curfew.

➡️ Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away following massive cardiac arrest.

➡️ India-Sri Lanka T20I series to begin from February 24.

World News

➡️ Russia-Ukraine Crisis: India Advises Nationals, ‘Particularly Students,’ to Leave Ukraine for Now.

➡️ Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as Russia-Ukraine tensions keep investors cautious.

➡️ US believes China behind delay of $500m grant project in Nepal.