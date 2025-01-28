TNI Morning News Headlines – January 28, 2025

➡️PM Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar by special Air Force plane, heads to Janata Maidan for Utkarsh Odisha event.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave in Bhubaneswar; security tightened in the State capital.
➡️Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes a replica of Konarak Temple for the Make In Odisha Conclave 2025 at Janta Maidan, Bhubaneswar.
➡️Lala Ranjan Ray, the mastermind behind the Rs 20 crore Cuttack IIFL gold heist, arrested.
➡️Dense fog hits normal life in Odisha districts.
➡️National Investigation Agency conducts extensive raids in the Tamil Nadu districts of Mayiladuthurai and Chennai in PFI case.
➡️NIA team is expected to travel USA soon to finalize the extradition formalities of Tahawwur Rana, involved in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
➡️NIA carry out searches at 16 locations in the Tamil Nadu ISIS radicalisation case.
➡️Mahakumbh 2025: Over 15 crore devotees have taken holy dip so far at the world’s biggest religious congregation that began on January 13.
➡️2 people lost their lives after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Burari area yesterday.
➡️5 dead, several injured as stage collapses at religious event in UP’s Baghpat.
➡️India’s Envoy to Japan hosts reception to commemorate Republic Day.
➡️Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted 30-day parole.
➡️TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha to campaign for AAP in Delhi polls.
➡️NCP leader Baba Siddique murder probe: Son Zeeshan Siddique names builders, politicians in statement to police.
➡️2 militants arrested in Manipur.
➡️2025 edition of Indian Premier League will kick off on March 21: IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal.
➡️India, China decide to resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights.
➡️Prime Minister Modi likely to visit White House in February: Donald Trump.
