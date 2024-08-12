A Disappointing Olympics for India!

TNI Bureau: Paris Olympics turned out to be a disappointing games for India, as we finished 71st out of 91 medal winning nations with 1 silver and 5 bronze medals. The tally of 6 was even less than what we achieved (7) at Tokyo 2020.

Manu Bhaker’s Double Bronze was a solace. Men’s Hockey Team upheld the honour with second consecutive bronze. But, Nisha Dahiya’s shocking injury, Vinesh Phogat’s unprecedented disqualification, Chanu’s poor show, Lakshya Sen’s exhaustion and Neeraj’s Chopra’s missing Gold brought more disappointment.

India missed at least 6 bronze medals by finishing 4th in various categories. A nation of 140 crore, is starving for medals, which is not a good sign. When it comes to Olympics, we are not yet to ready to sign off with some respectable number of medals. Forget about Gold, we kept struggling for bronze medals. The existing Sport Policy does not seem to be enough to compete at the Olympics level. A lot of introspection, plan and execution are the need of the hour.