German Woman Rape Convict Bitti Hottra Mohanty Dies

TNI Bureau: Bitti Hottra Mohanty, son of Odisha’s former DGP who was convicted for raping a German tourist in Alwar in Rajasthan in 2006, died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar late on Sunday.

According to sources, he was suffering from stomach cancer and died at around 12 am. Bitihotra is the son of Odisha’s former director-general of police Bidya Bhusan Mohanty.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bitihotra was convicted for the rape of a German woman (his close and intimate friend) and sentenced to seven years imprisonment in Rajasthan. He was released on parole in December 2006 from Alwar jail in Rajasthan due to his mother’s illness, but later jumped the parole and remained absconding.

Bitti was again arrested in 2013 by Kerela Police after he was found using forged documents and a fake identity to get a bank job. After his arrest, his real identity was revealed. He was released on bail on March 31, 2017.

After being detected for Stomach Cancer inside jail, Bitti had sought early release from the Supreme Court, but in vain. Bitti Hotra, who was undergoing chemotherapy in Odisha, was admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar in June this year after he complained of bleeding. He died last night while undergoing treatment.