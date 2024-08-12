TNI Morning News Headlines – August 12, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi speaks to his West Bengal Counterpart Mamata Banerjee; urges her to take steps to resolve the potato crisis.
➡️West Bengal installs CCTV cameras to prevent transportation of potato stock via alternate routes to Odisha.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to embark on Three-Day visit to Delhi.
➡️Devotees perform ‘jalabhishek’ and offer prayers at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar and Dhabaleswar shrine in Cuttack’s Athagarh on the fourth Monday of the month of ‘Sawan’.
➡️Several parts in Odisha are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall activities again starting Tuesday: IMD.
➡️DA case: Former chief engineer of Roads & Building Tara Prasad Mishra in Vigilance net, raids on at 9 places.
➡️Woman killed, 7 injured in lightning strike incident in Puri.
➡️Delhi: PM Narendra Modi released 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient & biofortified varieties of crops at India Agricultural Research Institute.
➡️CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court verdict upholding arrest in CBI case emanating from excise policy scam.
➡️7 killed, several injured in stampede at Jehanabad’s Siddheshwar Nath temple in Bihar.
➡️Sensex opens in red; currently down by -254.67 points (-0.32%), trading at 79,451.24.
➡️Rupee turns flat at 83.95 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Double Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker and Men’s Hockey Bronze Medalist Goalkeeper Sreejesh chosen as India’s Flag-bearers at the closing Ceremony of Paris Olympics.
➡️USA emerged victorious atop the medal table at the Paris Olympics with total of 95 medals including 40 Golds.
➡️Bangladesh Interim government of Muhammad Yunus now warns Bangladeshi media.
➡️Paris Olympics 2024 concludes with grand closing ceremony.
➡️Hezbollah targets Israeli military base with around 30 projectiles.
