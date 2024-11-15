91st Harischandra Baxipatra Birth Anniversary Celebrations to be held on Nov 17

TNI Bureau: The 91st Birth Anniversary of former Koraput MLA and Ex-Minister of Odisha late Harischandra Baxipatra will be celebrated on November 17.

On this occasion a special program will be held at 6 PM in Jayadev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will grace the event as the Chief Guest while renowned Social Scientist and Public Intellectual Yogendra Yadav will deliver the Harishchandra Baxipatra Memorial Lecture.

Former Director General of Police Amiya Bhushan Tripathy will attend the event as the Guest of Honour and former Minister & President of Harischandra Baxipatra Smruti Committee Prafulla Ghadei will preside over the function.

Senior Journalist Srimay Kar and Social Worker Pramila Swain will be felicitated with the Harischandra Baxipatra Samman.